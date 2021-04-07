Head-To-Head Survey: Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -19.70 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A

Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

