VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46% VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13%

This table compares Tellurian and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 31.71 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.42 VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.61 $2.56 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 73.02%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Tellurian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

