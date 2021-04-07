Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.
LNC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
