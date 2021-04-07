Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

LNC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

