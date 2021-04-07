Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Price to $89.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.