Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

HPP opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

