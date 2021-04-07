Mission Advancement Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MACCU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 12th

Mission Advancement’s (OTCMKTS:MACCU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. Mission Advancement had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mission Advancement’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MACCU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

About Mission Advancement

There is no company description available for Mission Advancement Corp.

