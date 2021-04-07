Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

MGY stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

