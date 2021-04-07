Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Quiet Period Will End on April 12th

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ANZUU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units had issued 42,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Units

There is no company description available for Anzu Special Acquisition I Corp.

