Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

NYSE AYI opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $173.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 143,318 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

