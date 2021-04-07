Stifel Nicolaus Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

