5:01 Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVAM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. 5:01 Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:FVAM opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. 5:01 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

