Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $327.88 and last traded at $327.80, with a volume of 2662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LII. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

