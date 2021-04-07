Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $45.77. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 1,191 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -396.18.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

