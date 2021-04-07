Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 7% on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares traded down 7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93. 466,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,428,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

