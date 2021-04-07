Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

