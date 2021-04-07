Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

