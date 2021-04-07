PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon C. Janks sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $185,472.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,604.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,206,216. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.