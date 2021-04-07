Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 2,255 call options.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.