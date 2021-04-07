V.F. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 4,281 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in V.F. by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. V.F. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

