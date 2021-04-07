Investors Purchase High Volume of D.R. Horton Call Options (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 9,547 call options.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

