Investors Purchase High Volume of D.R. Horton Call Options (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 9,547 call options.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $94.20.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
