VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 14th

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

