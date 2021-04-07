Insider Selling: Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Sells 27,641 Shares of Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) insider Antony Steels sold 27,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.15), for a total value of £151,196.27 ($197,538.89).

LON:MPAC opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £102.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.87. Mpac Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.67 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

