Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

