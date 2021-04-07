Cargojet Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Beacon Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.55.

TSE:CJT opened at C$172.75 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$101.95 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$204.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently -16.62%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

