Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

TSE:UNS opened at C$12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.64 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

