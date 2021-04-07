Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 415,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

