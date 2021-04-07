Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

WIX stock opened at $299.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

