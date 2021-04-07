Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €640.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €602.25 ($708.53).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €596.00 ($701.18) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is €565.05 and its 200 day moving average is €570.42.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

