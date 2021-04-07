MSCI Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $440.10 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

