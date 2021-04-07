Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By William Blair

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Watsco stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $273.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

