Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) Insider Wendy Colquhoun Buys 400 Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.54) per share, for a total transaction of £18,840 ($24,614.58).

Capital Gearing Trust stock opened at GBX 4,705 ($61.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,665.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,626.44. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,105 ($53.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,960 ($64.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £648.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12.

About Capital Gearing Trust

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

