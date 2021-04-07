Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

