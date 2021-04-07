Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

