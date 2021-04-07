Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

IPHI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.38.

IPHI stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

