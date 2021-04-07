SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $572,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

