Hyve (HYVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Hyve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,504,434 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.