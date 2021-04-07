Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Trading Down 0.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPRF. Bank of America upgraded Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

