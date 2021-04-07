Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

