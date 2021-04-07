Traders Buy Large Volume of J2 Global Call Options (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,970 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

JCOM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,745. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.