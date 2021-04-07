Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,153,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.