Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FC. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of FC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 76,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.