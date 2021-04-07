Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 998,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,607. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

