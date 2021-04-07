Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 45,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,443. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

