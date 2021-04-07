IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 0.8%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526.50 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 517 ($6.75). Approximately 448,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 420,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.70).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

