Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 450,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,070,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

