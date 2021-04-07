Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 5.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 27,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

In other Gaucho Group news, Director Edie Rodriguez bought 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.