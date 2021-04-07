LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,364.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $36,364.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,026,765,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,669,375 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

