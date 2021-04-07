Analyzing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Capita 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $154.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Capita.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Capita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.31 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Capita $4.70 billion 0.23 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.84

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capita beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer experience enhancement, revenue generation, escalated case/complaints management, and digital transformation services; and government services comprising local government business process management and transaction, smart metering, electronic monitoring, primary care support, and gas safe register services. In addition, the company offers IT and networks services, including managed networks, data center and cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, testing, cyber security and consulting, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as life and pensions administration, insurance, mortgage processing, travel and event, enforcement, legal, real estate and infrastructure, AXELOS, managed print, and translation and interpreting services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

