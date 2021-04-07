LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Tops $140,093.32

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $140,093.32 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

