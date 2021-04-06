Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

